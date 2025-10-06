Monday, October 6, 2025
Is This The End for “CBS News” and “60 Minutes”? Ellison Hires Conservative Bari Weiss to Run the Shows Despite No Experience

By Roger Friedman

If I were a conspiracy theorist, I would imagine this set up:

Trump tells buddy Larry Ellison and his son David, new owners of Paramount CBS, to destroy the news division. Devalue it instantly. Force all the hard line journalists out.

So here we go. David Ellison has hired Bari Weiss to run CBS News. She’s a conservative domestically, but pro-Israel. She’s married to a woman, but will she turn against gay rights in her Foxification of the news?

Weiss is reviled in mass media. She was forced out of her op-ed role at the New York Times. Former employees of The Free Press, which she has now sold to Ellison for $150 million, are complaining about her all over social media.

How will this work? It reminds me of when Penske Media hired Nikki Finke and gave her a forum. We know how that worked out.

Weiss, 41, sent this widely distributed out memo today to the staff.

Suddenly media reporting is going to juicy again.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

