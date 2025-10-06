Is This The End for “CBS News” and “60 Minutes”? Ellison Hires Conservative Bari Weiss to Run the Shows Despite No Experience

If I were a conspiracy theorist, I would imagine this set up:

Trump tells buddy Larry Ellison and his son David, new owners of Paramount CBS, to destroy the news division. Devalue it instantly. Force all the hard line journalists out.

So here we go. David Ellison has hired Bari Weiss to run CBS News. She’s a conservative domestically, but pro-Israel. She’s married to a woman, but will she turn against gay rights in her Foxification of the news?

Weiss is reviled in mass media. She was forced out of her op-ed role at the New York Times. Former employees of The Free Press, which she has now sold to Ellison for $150 million, are complaining about her all over social media.

How will this work? It reminds me of when Penske Media hired Nikki Finke and gave her a forum. We know how that worked out.

Weiss, 41, sent this widely distributed out memo today to the staff.

Suddenly media reporting is going to juicy again.