Trump Alert This Friday 5AM: Nobel Peace Prize Announcement Will Set Off President At War with Portland, Threatening Super Bowl Fans

By Roger Friedman

If you have a calendar, call it up or get it out.

Circle or mark this Friday, 5AM.

That’s when Nobel Awards will announce the winner of the Peace Prize.

Donald Trump will be up all night, stewing and posting on social media, awaiting an award he won’t receive.

He thinks he’s ended seven wars and brought peace to the world. In fact, aside from not ending any wars, he’s caused a huge amount of pain and suffering in his own country.

Trump has declared war on Portland, Oregon by sending in National Guard troops from California to disrupt the happy lives of their citizens.

Across the country ICE agents are thuggishly kidnapping, arresting, and bullying anyone they see of color. They’re pushing women to the ground and kicking them.

Kristi Noem, the dog killing cabinet member, says when the Super Bowl comes to Santa Clarita, California next February, ICE agents will be deployed to snatch anyone they think might be illegal, even if they’re not, and they don’t care.

So, no, Wednesday at 5am all we will hear is the announcement that someone worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize has earned it. From the White House, there will be rants and raves, punishments and threats. Maybe Trump will declare war on Oslo or put a 3000% tax on smoked salmon.

If we’re smart, we will turn over and go back to sleep.

