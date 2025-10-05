The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson Pinned to the Ground, Has All Time Low Opening of $6 Mil with Wrestling Movie

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has been pinned to the wrestling mat.

His movie, “The Smashing Machine,” made just $6 million over the weekend.

The real life story of Mark Kerr, a mixed martial arts star, attracted no interest from the audience.

It didn’t help that Johnson altered his appearance severely, didn’t look like himself, and offered a kind of downer experience.

Now A24’s entire year rests on tomorrow night’s “surprise” screening at the New York Film Festival.

“Marty Supreme” stars Timothee Chalamet as a real life late 1950s ping pong player who hooks up with Gwyneth Paltrow — old enough to be his mother.

Among the producers is former Scott Rudin associate Eli Bush, who is coincidentally married to the daughter of cinematographer Darius Khondji.

Director is Josh Safdie, brother of Benny, who directed “Smashing Machine.”

Tickets sold out for the showing at 50 bucks a pop. I will depend on the kindness of spies to get a reading on it. Will “Marty Supreme” score, or get paddled?

Featured in the movie are two notorious real life political conservatives: Kevin O’Leary from “Shark Tank” and NY supermarket king John Catsimiditis.

I’m actually surprised A24 couldn’t drum up interest in “Smashing Machine.” After all, they got Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”