Taylor Swift Drops Video for “The Fate of Ophelia” on You Tube Right After 3 Day Run in Theaters, Gets 1 Million Views in an Hour (Watch)

Taylor Swift has had quite a video weekend.
She charged fans 12 bucks to see her new video in theaters. Now “The Fate of Ophelia” is free on YouTube.
Already heading to 1 million views, certainly will five or six times that.
She sold 3 million albums to six people who collected everything as souvenirs. Reviews of “The Life of a Showgirl” are mixed, and some of the songs were lifted from previous hits by other people.
She also released four more CDs at bucks a pop.
What’s next? God only knows.
The video? Production gets an A plus. The uncredited editor, costumer, and production designer gave Taylor a motion picture level video. Cost? Millions, but who cares!
Get thee to a nunnery, Ophelia!