Sunday, October 5, 2025
Taylor Swift Drops Video for “The Fate of Ophelia” on You Tube Right After 3 Day Run in Theaters, Gets 1 Million Views in an Hour (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

Taylor Swift has had quite a video weekend.

She charged fans 12 bucks to see her new video in theaters. Now “The Fate of Ophelia” is free on YouTube.

Already heading to 1 million views, certainly will five or six times that.

She sold 3 million albums to six people who collected everything as souvenirs. Reviews of “The Life of a Showgirl” are mixed, and some of the songs were lifted from previous hits by other people.

She also released four more CDs at bucks a pop.

What’s next? God only knows.

The video? Production gets an A plus. The uncredited editor, costumer, and production designer gave Taylor a motion picture level video. Cost? Millions, but who cares!

Get thee to a nunnery, Ophelia!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

