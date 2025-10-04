Saturday, October 4, 2025
The Jackson 5 Motown Songwriters Won’t Be Happy When They Hear “I Want You Back” as Taylor Swift’s New Song, “Wood”

By Roger Friedman

Many of the Jackson 5 songs were written by Fonce Mizell, Freddie Perren, Deke Richards, and Berry Gordy.

They called themselves The Corporation.

The music was provided by the Funk Brothers.

Now they can all hear their song, “I Want You Back,” again.

Taylor Swift has ripped off “I Want You Back” for her new song, “Wood.”

I told you yesterday that Taylor had already ripped off “Cool” by the Jonas Brothers to get her title track, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Across the internet, fans are finding obvious paths to the new Swift songs. “Ruin the Friendship” comes from a song by The 1975, for example. The group is one of her favorites.

What the heck is going on here?

Swift doesn’t have to worry about getting sued on this one. All three members of The Corporation are dead. Gordy is 95 and very rich. So the odds are, they’ll leave her alone — unless their estates say something. And they might.

