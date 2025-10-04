Taylor Swift Eyes $30-$45 Mil Weekend with “Showgirl” Infomercial Movie as Opening Day Takes $15.8 Million

This weekend it’s all Taylor Swift.

Did you hear? She has a new album out!

“The Life of a Showgirl,” dropped Friday at midnight and has streamed up a mess of money.

There’s also an infomercial movie playing in theaters. Yesterday the “film” made $15.8 million.

Anything from $30 million to $45 million will be raked in over the weekend.



The plot: Taylor Swift is very rich and successful. She’s engaged to an NFL superstar player. She lives in nice houses.

Fans don’t seem to be crazy about the new album, by the way. They’re streaming/listening/buying it, but they are also discovering it has no actual singles.

Also, the title track is lifted from the Jonas Brothers’ “Cool,” from 2019. So that’s a problem unless you’ve never heard that song. Then, it’s new to you!

“Showgirl” currently occupies the top 12 songs on Spotify and on Apple music. On iTunes, the album is number 1 but no single has charted yet.

According to reports even in the NY Times, “Life of a Showgirl” is a lot about having sex with Travis Kelce, and the size of his, uh, football. There’s some unusually coarse language. Imagine if Mr. Darcy had really crawled into bed with Jane Austen. That’s what’s happened here!