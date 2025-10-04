Fleetwood Mac 2026 Farewell Tour Possible: Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood Wish Lindsay Buckingham a Happy Birthday on Social Media

No one’s said anything yet, but a Fleetwood Mac 2026 farewell tour looks all but certain.

Today both Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood each wished Lindsay Buckingham a Happy Birthday on social media.

This is part of a continuing rapprochement since Buckingham was fired in 2018 by the group a few years ago.

That moment was stunning. Nicks accused her former lover and musical partner of abuse in no uncertain terms. The disagreement was said to stem from Buckingham asking the group to delay a tour. A tour did go out without him, but including Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Soon after, Christine McVie — who’d written so many of their hits and had been a huge part of the band — died. Christine’s ex husband, bass player John McVie, had retired.

But the group lived on. “Rumours” and “Greatest Hits” continue to sell like crazy. The songs “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Everything” are heard on commercials constantly.

Then this summer Nicks and Buckingham had begun reaching out to each other publicly. That campaign resulted in the reissue of their “Buckingham Nicks” album from 1974, all remastered and remixed. It’s been a huge hit — over 37,000 copies since September 19th.

A farewell reunion tour would be a massive hit. It would follow the blueprint laid out by the Eagles, also down one founding member — Glenn Frey — due to untimely death. The groups share a manager, the legendary Irving Azoff, who could move a pyramid if necessary. Imagine a Fleetwood Mac residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. It would be sold out in the next century.

So happy birthday, Lindsay. The summer of 2026 looks very promising!