Saturday, October 4, 2025
Donate
Music

Fleetwood Mac 2026 Farewell Tour Possible: Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood Wish Lindsay Buckingham a Happy Birthday on Social Media

By Roger Friedman

Share

No one’s said anything yet, but a Fleetwood Mac 2026 farewell tour looks all but certain.

Today both Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood each wished Lindsay Buckingham a Happy Birthday on social media.

This is part of a continuing rapprochement since Buckingham was fired in 2018 by the group a few years ago.

That moment was stunning. Nicks accused her former lover and musical partner of abuse in no uncertain terms. The disagreement was said to stem from Buckingham asking the group to delay a tour. A tour did go out without him, but including Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Soon after, Christine McVie — who’d written so many of their hits and had been a huge part of the band — died. Christine’s ex husband, bass player John McVie, had retired.

But the group lived on. “Rumours” and “Greatest Hits” continue to sell like crazy. The songs “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Everything” are heard on commercials constantly.

Then this summer Nicks and Buckingham had begun reaching out to each other publicly. That campaign resulted in the reissue of their “Buckingham Nicks” album from 1974, all remastered and remixed. It’s been a huge hit — over 37,000 copies since September 19th.

A farewell reunion tour would be a massive hit. It would follow the blueprint laid out by the Eagles, also down one founding member — Glenn Frey — due to untimely death. The groups share a manager, the legendary Irving Azoff, who could move a pyramid if necessary. Imagine a Fleetwood Mac residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. It would be sold out in the next century.

So happy birthday, Lindsay. The summer of 2026 looks very promising!

 

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com