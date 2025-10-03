Friday, October 3, 2025
Taylor Swift Drops Airless New Album, “The Life of a Showgirl”: Is It Good? Is It Bad? Does it Matter? Marketing Machine is Humming

By Roger Friedman

Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has been out for 40 minutes. It’s easily number 1 everywhere.

Is it good? Is it Bad? Does it matter what I think, what you think? No.

The marketing machine is already churning. Girls are downloading it, streaming it, buy it with sweaters and God knows what else. “The Life of a Showgirl” is a souvenir.

It’s here below, if you have Spotify. My first impression is that, except for the final track — the title song — the album sounds a little lifeless.

Now, look. I love the song, “Lover,” and have really enjoyed a lot of Taylor Swift songs. For some reason, on this album, she’s covered George Michael’s “Father Figure,” and added her own lyrics. Not sure why. Another song, called “Actually Romantic,” has something to do with singer Charlie XCX. Makes no difference to me but it’s smart to start a feud with another singer.

“The Life of a Showgirl” is co-written and produced with hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback. I assumed this would give it a more top 40 pop feel but in fact, the songs are little airless.

Maybe they’ll grow on me. I’m sure all the kids buying it tonight love every song. But listen to that last one and note the difference. The title song sounds like the real Taylor Swift. The others maybe were hatched in between going to NFL games and dodging paparazzi on the way into mediocre restaurants.

