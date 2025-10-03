Mariah Carey’s Lambs Got Sheepish About Buying New Album: “Here for It All” Sells Many Fewer Units than Expected

Where are all the lambs?

Mariah Carey’s fan club did not come through for her with the new album, “Here for it All.”

Total sales fell much shorter than predicted mid week.

“Here” was supposed to sell 65,000 copies including streaming.

The actual number was just 51,166. Physical sales were about 43,000. There was little streaming.

Mariah did a lot of publicity, but it didn’t work. Certainly everyone knew she had a new album out.

But radio is cruel to artists over 35. They’ll play your old music endlessly but ignore new material. That’s what happened here.

Luckily for Mariah, Christmas season is soon, and she can throw in a couple of those songs while she’s dressed as a snow bunny.