Dwayne The Rock Johnson Getting Rolled as “Smashing Machine” Has $850K Preview Night, Looking at Record Low Weekend

Dwayne Johnson must be cursing his luck today.

His new movie, “The Smashing Machine,” is not smashing anything, not even potatoes.

Last night’s previews yielded just $850,000. Ouch! The movie is headed to a $10 million weekend, which would be a record low in Johnson’s resume.

“Smashing Machine” is about real life mixed martial artist Mark Kerr. Directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring Emily Blunt, the movie has a lowly 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Johnson, who’s had lots of big hits, looks nothing like himself in the movie or in the advertising.

Who is Mark Kerr? A nice guy, I’m sure. So is everyone else involved in the project. But why did they make it? Who was it for?

Studio A24 has had a pretty rough year with things like “Eddington,” “Warfare,” and their Apple Spike Lee movie, “Highest 2 Lowest.”

Next up they gamble the whole shebang on the $70 million “Marty Supreme” starring Timothee Chalamet. Director is Josh Safdie, brother of Benny. The talented brothers made Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” a few years ago. They have a lot of good will with critics. But “Marty” has to live on its own merits.