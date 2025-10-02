Thursday, October 2, 2025
Donate
BusinessMusic

Keith Urban Counting on Concertgoers Still Buying Tickets After Scandal Because His Album Sales Are a Bust

By Roger Friedman

Share

Keith Urban is gone from good guy husband to philanderer over night.

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce this week from her husband of 19 years. Apparently, Keith is possibly screwing around with the 25 year old female guitarist in his band named Maggie Baugh.

Nicole is learning the words to the Pointer Sisters’ “Betcha Got a Chick on the Side.”

Much of Urban’s popularity in the country music world has come from his marriage to Nicole and their family with two daughters. Kidman has been at every country music award show supporting her husband for years. It’s added a lot of value to Urban’s career.

But now we’ll see what the impact is of this scandal. Keith is on tour right now, with current shows sold out. But as the schedule goes on, he will depend on good will to sell tickets. Already there are signs of shows like in South Carolina where the fans don’t seem so motivated.

Keith’s record sales aren’t going to help him. Year to date, according to Luminate, Urban has sold 260,000 albums but almost all come from streaming. He’s sold only 15,281 downloads and CDs. Ouch!

Will curiosity seekers be buying concert tickets to see what’s going on? For Keith’s sake, let’s hope so.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com