Keith Urban Counting on Concertgoers Still Buying Tickets After Scandal Because His Album Sales Are a Bust

Keith Urban is gone from good guy husband to philanderer over night.

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce this week from her husband of 19 years. Apparently, Keith is possibly screwing around with the 25 year old female guitarist in his band named Maggie Baugh.

Nicole is learning the words to the Pointer Sisters’ “Betcha Got a Chick on the Side.”

Much of Urban’s popularity in the country music world has come from his marriage to Nicole and their family with two daughters. Kidman has been at every country music award show supporting her husband for years. It’s added a lot of value to Urban’s career.

But now we’ll see what the impact is of this scandal. Keith is on tour right now, with current shows sold out. But as the schedule goes on, he will depend on good will to sell tickets. Already there are signs of shows like in South Carolina where the fans don’t seem so motivated.

Keith’s record sales aren’t going to help him. Year to date, according to Luminate, Urban has sold 260,000 albums but almost all come from streaming. He’s sold only 15,281 downloads and CDs. Ouch!

Will curiosity seekers be buying concert tickets to see what’s going on? For Keith’s sake, let’s hope so.