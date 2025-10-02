Grammy Nominations Predicted: Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Lady Gaga Stand Out In An Otherwise Dull Year

I see some Grammy nominations predictions starting to pop up.

This was not a great year, folks. There was “Flowers” or “Birds of a Feather.”

A lot of the material sounded the same.

But if the Recording Academy is smart, they’ll go back to a legend and current star’s duet album as a rallying point.

That would be Elton John’s “Who Believes in Angels?” with Brandi Carlile. Not only is it a great album, but there’s a potential Best Song candidate in “When This Old World Is Done With Me.”

Too often these days people forget what a ‘song’ is, it’s written by one or two people at most, it’s got a melody and a hook, can be covered by others, and has some meaning. It’s not Record of the Year, which is the whole package.

That honor would rest with Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra.” Now, that’s a record of the year. It comes from Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” collection, the strongest album of pop, dance, and rock this year. “Mayhem” and “Angels,” let’s face it, are crafted by composers.

Runners up are certainly Laufey’s “A Matter of Time” and Jon Batiste’s “Big Money.”

Batiste already has an Album of the Year. “Big Money” doesn’t really have a hit, but it’s consistent. Laufey is easily the breakout artist we need, but she still has a small following. Just the nominations would widen her appeal.

There’s always room for Kendrick Lamar. “GNX” is a solid contemporary R&B classic. The track, “Luther (with SZA,” is going to be a big Grammy player.

I’ve seen some suggestions about Miley Cyrus — who won deservedly two years ago — and Justin Bieber. The latter’s “Daisies” is catchy enough for a Record of the Year nod. Unfortunately, Miley’s “Something Beautiful” album just didn’t catch on. And nothing on is as good as “Flowers.

Best new artist is going to be a dogfight between Sombr and Alex Warren. The former lodged to big indie hits with “back to friends” and “Undressed.” Warren had the biggest hit of the year in “Ordinary.”

Other players in the noms, which are announced in November: Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas. Let’s also see some love for Samara Joy, Bill Strings, Suzanne Vega, Rob Thomas, and Hayley Williams.