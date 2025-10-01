Thursday, October 2, 2025
Donate
BusinessMoviesMusicUncategorized

Taylor Swift Promo Film “Life of a Showgirl” Sells Out Most Friday Shows at $12 a Pop, Will Be Number 1 at Box Office This Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s not a movie.

It’s a souvenir.

By the time Taylor Swift’s promotional for her “The Life of a Showgirl” album hits theaters on Friday, the album will already be number 1 on every chart.

The 90 minute commercial — playing only this weekend — will show the album’s first video, for a song called “The Fate of Ophelia.” Right now, millions of girls are looking up ol’ Ophelia and her “stan” with Hamlet. (Hint: Ophelia is in the Shakespeare multiverse.)

So far, Friday’s shows are mostly sold out, particularly the prime time ones between 4 and 7pm. It looks like big groups of girls (and maybe a boy or adult, also) have booked out shows. Of course, the ticket is a reasonable $12, a loss leader that will generate album sales.

In Manhattan, the best place to go when everything else is sold out is the Magic Johnson Theater in Harlem. Seems like Swift fever has not spread there yet.

But on the Upper West and East sides, forget about it. AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are going to make all their popcorn, candy, and soda money in one swing.

Alas, there’s no popcorn bucket or special cup for this limited release. Taylor would prefer every young person spend their disposable income on the album — CD, LP, cassette, or download — not to mention items that can be found on Taylor’s website.

The whole Swift phenomenon will be studied for years to come. She turns 35 in December. It’s been 19 years since her the release of her first album. Swift has survived four generations of school kids. Most everyone who had hits from 2006-2010 has been done a long time ago. But she just keeps on ticking.

Is “Showgirl” any good? Who cares? Of course it is It’s a fait accompli.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com