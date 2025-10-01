Taylor Swift Promo Film “Life of a Showgirl” Sells Out Most Friday Shows at $12 a Pop, Will Be Number 1 at Box Office This Weekend

It’s not a movie.

It’s a souvenir.

By the time Taylor Swift’s promotional for her “The Life of a Showgirl” album hits theaters on Friday, the album will already be number 1 on every chart.

The 90 minute commercial — playing only this weekend — will show the album’s first video, for a song called “The Fate of Ophelia.” Right now, millions of girls are looking up ol’ Ophelia and her “stan” with Hamlet. (Hint: Ophelia is in the Shakespeare multiverse.)

So far, Friday’s shows are mostly sold out, particularly the prime time ones between 4 and 7pm. It looks like big groups of girls (and maybe a boy or adult, also) have booked out shows. Of course, the ticket is a reasonable $12, a loss leader that will generate album sales.

In Manhattan, the best place to go when everything else is sold out is the Magic Johnson Theater in Harlem. Seems like Swift fever has not spread there yet.

But on the Upper West and East sides, forget about it. AMC, Regal, and Cinemark are going to make all their popcorn, candy, and soda money in one swing.

Alas, there’s no popcorn bucket or special cup for this limited release. Taylor would prefer every young person spend their disposable income on the album — CD, LP, cassette, or download — not to mention items that can be found on Taylor’s website.

The whole Swift phenomenon will be studied for years to come. She turns 35 in December. It’s been 19 years since her the release of her first album. Swift has survived four generations of school kids. Most everyone who had hits from 2006-2010 has been done a long time ago. But she just keeps on ticking.

Is “Showgirl” any good? Who cares? Of course it is It’s a fait accompli.