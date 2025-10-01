Jimmy Kimmel On Donald Trump Celebrating His Suspension from ABC Talk Show: “That son of a b*tch!” (Watch)

Tonight Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert interviewed each other simultaneously on their respective late night talk shows.

Both interviews were funny and revealing. Kimmel even brought along his sidekick, Guillermo, to the Colbert show.

Kimmel interviewed Colbert from the Brooklyn Academy of Music during his one week stint in New York.

On Colbert’s show, the host asked Kimmel if he ever imagined the president of the united States taking delight in his suspension from his job.

Kimmel: “That son a bitch,” he replied.

