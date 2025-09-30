Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Taylor Swift “Showgirl” Album Top CD on Amazon.com 48 Hours Before Release, Includes a George Michael Cover of “Father Figure”

By Roger Friedman

Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” is already the number 1 CD on amazon.com some two days and 10 hours before its official release.

The vinyl version is number 5 overall. The CD is outsold right now by one entry, a double vinyl edition of Bad Bunny’s album from last January.

Swift has several iterations of “Showgirl” coming. The album is variously packed with posters, photos, sweaters, and whatnot, in CD, LP, and cassette, as well as streaming. The marketing is through the roof.

Little is known about the songs included in “Showgirl.” But one song, “Father Figure,” appears to be some kind of interpolation of the George Michael hit of that name. Swift did something to it so she could her name to the writing credits. (She probably inverted it to “you don’t have to be my father figure.”)

Are we ready for non stop Taylor Swift? She appears on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight show October 6th and Seth Meyers’ Late Night October 8th. It’s unclear if she’s performing or just stopping by as a seated guest (more likely that on Late Night since NBC took away the band).

Swift reportedly couldn’t come to terms with the NFL over a Super Bowl show because she wanted to own the footage. She could have just bought the stadium or the team, I suppose. The only way we’ll see her on the Super Bowl is if the Kansas City Chiefs can get their act together.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

