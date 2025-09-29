Monday, September 29, 2025
Trump Announces 100% Tariff on All Movies Made Outside the United States, Presumably Including Mel Gibson’s New Christ Saga

By Roger Friedman

Mel Gibson, Donald Trump’s Hollywood ambassador, will have trouble with his latest movie.

Trump has announced a 100% tariff on all movies made outside the United States.

Gibson is shooting his two part “Passion of the Christ” sequel, and it’s not in Altoona, trust me.

Shooting is set for Rome, other locations in Italy, Morocco, and Israel.

It’s a two part movie that is costing Gibson, a Hollywood pariah, hundreds of millions of dollars.

Trump knows nothing about the movie business, but he likes to make random declarations which have to be walked back later.

I can’t wait to hear how “Passion of the Christ 2” will get some exemption from Trump, who’s obviously forgotten that cronies like Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone also make movies abroad.

Another movie this will likely affect: Christopher Nolan’s “Odyssey,” shooting in Greece, Morocco, Sicily, and the United Kingdom.

There are plenty more, too. And who will pay for it? Moviegoers. Just like people who like to eat are paying for higher grocery bills!

Donald Trump’s latest insane rant on Truth Social:

“Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT”

