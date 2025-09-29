Monday, September 29, 2025
Donate
CelebrityPolitics

Former Cat Stevens aka Yusuf Islam Cancels North American Book Tour as US Denies Visas, US Entry: Peace Train Derailed

By Roger Friedman

Share

Former Cat Stevens aka Yusuf Islam has had to cancel his US book tour.

Stevens was coming to the US in October to promote his memoir, “On the Road to Find Out.”

A lightning rod Muslim who once had his hit records bulldozed into dust by radio stations, Stevens has performed here in the past.

But with the Trump administration blocking Muslims and anyone with an opinion contrary to theirs, Cat Stevens’ peace train has been derailed. He’s been denied entry into the US before — in 2004 — but was approved in 2006.

He’s been back a few times since then. I interviewed him in 2006 when he played at Jazz at Lincoln Center. He was a charming subject. But his pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel stand is objectionable.

We are all great fans of Cat Stevens’ records from the 1970s, not so much his politics since then. Still, he shouldn’t be denied entry to the US. However, under Trump, it may be impossible.

The cancellation is certainly a blow to Genesis Publications, which publishes the $35 tome on October 7th.

Meantime, Cat Stevens’ music is heard everywhere, reflecting an innocent time before the former Steven Demetre Georgiou, born in London to Greek parents, became politicized and changed his name.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com