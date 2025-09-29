Former Cat Stevens aka Yusuf Islam Cancels North American Book Tour as US Denies Visas, US Entry: Peace Train Derailed

Former Cat Stevens aka Yusuf Islam has had to cancel his US book tour.

Stevens was coming to the US in October to promote his memoir, “On the Road to Find Out.”

A lightning rod Muslim who once had his hit records bulldozed into dust by radio stations, Stevens has performed here in the past.

But with the Trump administration blocking Muslims and anyone with an opinion contrary to theirs, Cat Stevens’ peace train has been derailed. He’s been denied entry into the US before — in 2004 — but was approved in 2006.

He’s been back a few times since then. I interviewed him in 2006 when he played at Jazz at Lincoln Center. He was a charming subject. But his pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel stand is objectionable.

We are all great fans of Cat Stevens’ records from the 1970s, not so much his politics since then. Still, he shouldn’t be denied entry to the US. However, under Trump, it may be impossible.

The cancellation is certainly a blow to Genesis Publications, which publishes the $35 tome on October 7th.

Meantime, Cat Stevens’ music is heard everywhere, reflecting an innocent time before the former Steven Demetre Georgiou, born in London to Greek parents, became politicized and changed his name.