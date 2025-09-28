Sunday, September 28, 2025
Box Office: Leo, Sean Penn Win the “Battle” with $22.4 Mil Opening Weekend, Sony Resorts to Old Spider Man Trio for $2.1 Mil Take

By Roger Friedman

The folks at Warner Bros must spend every Monday morning drinking mimosas.

Now “One Battle After Another” has launched with z $22.4 million weekend on its way to awards galore and a long life.

“WB has scored six hits this year, including “Superman,” “WB has scored six hits this year, including “Superman,” “Sinners,” “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” and “Weapons.”

Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy have had a banner year after nearly every single newsletter like Puck and Ankler said they were going to be fired any minute. Talk about having the last laugh!

But over at Sony Pictures, it’s a different story. Nothing has worked. It’s been one disappointment after another.

So what did they do? They re-released into theaters Sam Raimi’s trio of Tobey Maguire “Spider Man” movies from the 2000s. “Spider Man 2,” the best one, was the winner with $1.1 million. With the two others, the trilogy brought in around $2.1 million.

I guess the logic is that Tobey will make an appearance in the next Tom Holland “Spider Man” movie, which has been slowed down by the actor’s accident on set.

Disney is also slugging it out this year. They’re waiting for the new “Avatar” movie — which, to me, looks like all the others — in December to rescue them from a bad cycle. The only bright spot was Marvel’s “Fantastic Four.”

Tonight Disney — thanks to 20th Century former Fox — debuts the Bruce Springsteen movie, “Deliver Me from Nowhere” — at the New York Film Festival. Can they turn a contemplative film about one of the world’s greatest rockers into gold at the box office? Depends on if they have a Hungry Heart, or they’re just dancing in the dark!

