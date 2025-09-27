UPDATE: Oregon Governor Says No Need for Trump to Send Troops, Forget It, Trump Also Releasing Files on 1937 Disappearance of Amelia Earhart

Just so we’re all up to date on the monkey in the White House.

Trump has declared ‘war’ on Portland, Oregon so he can later say he resolved the war there and win the Nobel Peace Prize.

On social media this morning he actually writes: “At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek writes: “My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission. There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm.”

ACTUAL wars rage in Gaza and Ukraine, but Trump will fix the non existent one in Portland.

Trump is also not releasing the Epstein files, especially since newly uncovered logs show Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, and other cronies were involved with the dead sex offender, rapist, and pedophile.

However, as a nice distraction, Trump has ordered the release of the files on the 1937 disappearance of pilot Amelia Earhart. He’s also going to allow Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to release the actual reports of what happened when astronauts Tony Nelson and Roger Healey found a genie in a bottle upon their beach landing.

Says Donnie:

“I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight! She was an Aviation Pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and achieved many other Aviation “firsts.” She disappeared in the South Pacific while trying to become the first woman to fly around the World. Amelia made it almost three quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again. Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions. I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”

Sep 26, 2025, 4:42 PM