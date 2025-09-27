Saturday, September 27, 2025
Donate
BusinessCelebrityMovies

Box Office: The “Battle” Begins as Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn Stunner Has $8.8 Mil Opening, Heads to $20 Mil Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s going to be a long battle, but not an uphill battle.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” has begun its box office journey with $8.8 million.

Warner Bros. is looking at a $20 mil opening for the gushed over Leonardo DiCaprio-Sean Penn comic adventure.

It’s going to take a lot of nurturing to get “One Battle” through its first theatrical run. I’m sure there will be a second one in December when awards nominations come pouring in.

As the kids say, IFKYK, If you know you know. That’s what everyone will say in December when this movie is all anyone’s talking about.

Meantime, Jonny Greenwood has released his soundtrack on Spotify, and it’s also a guaranteed Oscar winner. What a gorgeous score!

After “Battle,” there are FIVE horror films on the box office list.

Also new this week is “Eleanor the Great,” directed by Scarlett Johansson and starring soon to be 96 year old June Squibb, who’s setting records of her own! God bless!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com