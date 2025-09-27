Box Office: The “Battle” Begins as Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn Stunner Has $8.8 Mil Opening, Heads to $20 Mil Weekend

It’s going to be a long battle, but not an uphill battle.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” has begun its box office journey with $8.8 million.

Warner Bros. is looking at a $20 mil opening for the gushed over Leonardo DiCaprio-Sean Penn comic adventure.

It’s going to take a lot of nurturing to get “One Battle” through its first theatrical run. I’m sure there will be a second one in December when awards nominations come pouring in.

As the kids say, IFKYK, If you know you know. That’s what everyone will say in December when this movie is all anyone’s talking about.

Meantime, Jonny Greenwood has released his soundtrack on Spotify, and it’s also a guaranteed Oscar winner. What a gorgeous score!

After “Battle,” there are FIVE horror films on the box office list.

Also new this week is “Eleanor the Great,” directed by Scarlett Johansson and starring soon to be 96 year old June Squibb, who’s setting records of her own! God bless!