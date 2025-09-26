Friday, September 26, 2025
DiCaprio, Penn “One Battle After Another” Scores $3.1 Mil Previews, Heads Toward Healthy $25 Mil Weekend

By Roger Friedman

The battle has just begun!

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” opened to $3.1 in previews last night.

All signs point to a $25 million weekend for the action comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, with a top notch cast.

“One Battle” has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a very strong 88% from the audience that saw it last night.

The PTA film is on its way to many awards and accolades including the Oscars.

The movie is based on the novel “Vineland” by Thomas Pynchon. But Pynchon, who’s 88, remains a mysterious figure. Married to literary agent Melanie Jackson for years, he lives on the Upper West Side.

But few people ever see him or know much about him. He’s taken the route of the later JD Salinger. Will he ever say anything about his first hit movie? Doubtful since PTA gutted the book to make the movie — which is why it’s so good on screen.

