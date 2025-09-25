Thursday, September 25, 2025
Springsteen on Trump Calling Him a Dried Out Prune: “If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history”

By Roger Friedman

In a cover story for TIME Magazine, Bruce Springsteen does not hold back on the subject of Donald Trump.

After Bruce made a fervent speech at a London show against Trump, the beleaguered authoritarian called the Boss a has been on social media.

Trump railed that Bruce is “dumb as a rock, and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)? This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

‘Dumb as a rock’ is what Trump also called Kamala Harris yesterday.

Springsteen doesn’t care. He tells TIME:

“I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me.” What he doesn’t laugh about is the state of the nation. “He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.” Nor does he spare Democrats: “We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation. There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people.”

Bruce releases a new box set, “Electric Nebraska,” soon to coincide with the opening of the movie about called “Deliver Me from Nowhere.”

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

