Oscar Winner Jessica Chastain Objects to Apple TV “Pausing” Her Show, “The Savant,” Because of Charlie Kirk Murder

Jessica Chastain is not happy with Apple TV.

She’s very diplomatic but Chastain tells her 5 million followers she objects to Apple “pausing” the launch of her TV series, “The Savant.”

You can read her whole statement below.

Apple delayed the show following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Chastain plays a domestic terrorism expert in the series.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone ‘The Savant,’” reads a statement from Apple. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

The official logline for the series describes it as “follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.”

Chastain plays Jodi Goodwin, a military veteran who works at the Anti-Hate Alliance.

Considering the amount of violence on network TV on a nightly basis, it seems unlikely that a streaming show would do anything more to incite trouble.