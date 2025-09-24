Kimmel Return Monologue Gracious, Respectful, Passionate, Offers Sincere Apology And Returns to Send Up Trump (Videos)

Jimmy Kimmel’s return monologue was a classy affair.

He apologized to people who may have been offended by his Charlie Kirk murderer remark. He also reminded us that he’d preceded those jokes with a sincere message about Kirk’s death. He praised Erika Kirk for forgiving the murderer.

Sometimes fighting back tears, Kimmel thanked everyone who supported him. He spoke from the heart, was sincere, gracious, and passionate. He was also very funny. When he returned from a break, he did a hilarious Zoom skit with Robert De Niro as the new head of the FCC, basically a gangster. Kimmel also lampooned Trump for the Tylenol scandal and his appearance at the UN today.

Kimmel looked tired and like he hadn’t eaten much in the last six days. But he’s back, and that’s the main thing.

Clips below or the whole thing here.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man … I don't think the murderer represents anyone. This is a sick person who believed violence was the answer and it isn't … Ever" — Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/hJ3YWw4iMc — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) September 24, 2025