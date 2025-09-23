Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Donate
Politics

Trump Has No Rosh Hashanah Message for Jews He Claims to Love, But Delivers Blistering Attack Against Democrats, Transgender

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year’s day, the beginning of the High Holidays.

Jewish Americans should be aware that Donald Trump has no message for us whatsoever, not on his social media or the White House website. He may only be vaguely aware that he has Jewish grandchildren via his daughter Ivanka.

He doesn’t care about American Jews unless it’s to raise money by scaring them into thinking he could abandon support for Israel.

Instead, Trump is celebrating the High Holidays by issuing another meaningless screed, this one about Congressional Democrats. This includes another irrational attack on transgender people. He is really scared of the transgender world. It’s a psychosis.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com