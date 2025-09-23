Trump Has No Rosh Hashanah Message for Jews He Claims to Love, But Delivers Blistering Attack Against Democrats, Transgender

It’s Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year’s day, the beginning of the High Holidays.

Jewish Americans should be aware that Donald Trump has no message for us whatsoever, not on his social media or the White House website. He may only be vaguely aware that he has Jewish grandchildren via his daughter Ivanka.

He doesn’t care about American Jews unless it’s to raise money by scaring them into thinking he could abandon support for Israel.

Instead, Trump is celebrating the High Holidays by issuing another meaningless screed, this one about Congressional Democrats. This includes another irrational attack on transgender people. He is really scared of the transgender world. It’s a psychosis.