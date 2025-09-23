Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Stevie Nicks Publishes Letter She Sent Her Parents When Original Album with Lindsay Buckingham Was Released in 1974

By Roger Friedman

Despite their differences, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham have found success again with their original album.

“Buckingham Nicks,” released in 1974, has been cleaned up and sent back in the world in all formats for the first time. On amazon and elsewhere, it’s selling like hotcakes. Top of the charts.

I had this record in 1974, but I’m pretty sure I sold it to Sounds on St. Marks Place. I mean, who knew?

Anyway, the former couple went on to fame with Fleetwood Mac, and then solo. They buried the hatchet long enough to get this reissue out, and it’s turning into a moneymaker. (Also it’s a very good album.)

So Stevie has published a letter she wrote her parents and brother when she and Buckingham were recording the album. You can see it below. She was 25. Now she’s 35 (or seems like it). “Rhiannon” and “Dreams” weren’t even a gleam in her eye yet.

It’s a nice end to an old rock and roll saga.

