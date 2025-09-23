Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel Guests Tonight: Hot Star Glen Powell, and Singer Sarah McLachlan Who Canceled Lilith Fair Performance Over Suspension

By Roger Friedman

Jimmy Kimmel named the guests for his return to the air tonight.

Glen Powell, the hot star, will be promoting his “Chad Powers” TV series on Disney’s Hulu platform.

Sarah McLachlan will also appear and presumably perform. She’s launching her first album in nine years.

Mclachlan was affected by Kimmel’s suspension insofar as she canceled her performance at the premiere of her “Lilith Fair” documentary — also a Hulu project — last week in solidarity with the talk show host.

Jon Stewart made a funny joke last night on his show about subscribers rushing through four years of “Only Murders in the Building” before canceling Disney Plus.

