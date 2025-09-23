Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Is it A Sign? The Trump Reign of Terror Began on an Escalator, And Now it Ended On One, Too: Watch Before and After

By Roger Friedman

Was it a sign today?

Back in June 2015, Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign by going down an escalator at Trump Tower.

Today, Trump couldn’t get up an escalator at the UN because it was either broken or sabotaged.

Before and after. A sign from God? I think so. It’s a metaphor, and cosmic zetz. These two episodes are brackets.

And when Trump did get inside the UN General Assembly, his Teleprompter broke. Still he managed to say things so stupid and inane, not one world leader — even the ones who hate each other — will ever forget. He begged for a Nobel Peace Prize and insulted all the heads of state.

We can only imagine he took the elevator down.

First never forget this:

 


