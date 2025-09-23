Donald Trump Gloated on Social Media When Jimmy Kimmel Was Suspended, But He’s Been Silent Since ABC Reinstated Him

When Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC on September 17th, he gloated.

He wrote on social media: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT”

Trump had instigated the suspension, threatening to pull ABC’s broadcast license. He also pressured Nexstar, which owns 200 TV stations and needed Trump’s approval to buy more from another company, to drop the show.

Initially it worked. Trump didn’t hesitate to comment and declare victory.

But since Disney and ABC stared him down and reinstated Kimmel on Monday, the normally voluble Trump has been silent.

Crickets, really. Not a word.

This is completely unlike the unrestrained poster who started his own social media platform so he spend days and nights calling people names and declaring his own fictional victories.

But now, with Disney facing financial and corporate pressures, actors protesting them and all their good will going out the window, Trump has been shamed. Everyone knows what he and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr tried to do to Kimmel.

Exposed, Trump is silent. Checkmate. Disney wins, Kimmel wins, Trump and Carr lose big time.

For once this year, it’s happy ending.

Will he ever mention what happened? And what will take place when a reporter questions him about Kimmel? In the last few days, Trump has been losing it with brave reporters, insulting them and saying nasty things totally inappropriate.

All the real comedy and drama are coming out of the Oval Office.

And Wednesday brings a new “South Park.”