UPDATE: Dua Lipa Didn’t “Fire Her Manager,” Sources Say A Daily Mail Story Spun Out of Control

I’ve confirmed that pop star Dua Lipa didn’t “fire her manager.”

For one thing, her manager is her father, Dugi Lipa. So that part can be put aside.

Lipa has agents at both CAA (domestic) and WME (International).

Years ago, David Levy — an agent — signed Dua Lipa to WME in London. He books her concerts. If she’s not on tour, he has nothing to do with her.

Lipa’s regular agents at WME London include a man named David Bradley.

Back to Levy: he did write a letter to the promoters at Glastonbury requesting they remove pro-Hamas group Kneecap from their line up. (I agree with him.)

“This is a Daily Mail story that’s become like a game of telephone,” says my source, “It’s grown out of control.”

Indeed, no one at WME has heard a word from Dua Lipa, who may very well approve of Kneecap performing at the festival but hasn’t told them or said so herself.

My source says, “Dua has a great relationship with WME, there’s nothing wrong.”

And again, her manager is her father.

Another urban myth put to rest.