Jimmy Kimmel Returns to ABC Strong than Ever: Disney Stares Down Donald Trump After Hollywood Protests Suspension

By Roger Friedman

ABC says:

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Jimmy Kimmel is coming back. Tomorrow.

Jimmy Kimmel is coming back. Disney is staring down Donald Trump. Protests over ABC and Disney’s suspension, and lots of bad will that could have mushroomed into real corporate disaster, have helped make Kimmel stronger than ever.

Certainly the threat of FCC licenses being removed is over. Trump was wielding that like a baseball bat. But Trump has struck out. Bob Iger, head of Disney, comes out a hero.

Kimmel’s ratings tomorrow night should be through the roof.

Earlier I wrote that 400 Hollywood stars signed a letter protesting the suspension. Many content creators said they’d never work with Disney again if Kimmel didn’t return. Disney faced a bleak future in the creative community. That has now been avoided.

