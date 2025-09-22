Monday, September 22, 2025
Cold Heart: Rumors That Dua Lipa Fired Manager over Politics, But Really She Hasn’t Had a Hit in a Long Time, May Have Maxed Out

By Roger Friedman

Dua Lipa. What a hit she was from around 2017-2021.

Not only did she have her own chart hits, she sang with Elton John on his “Cold Heart.”

But pop stars are like sports stars. They have an expiration date. Dua Lipa may have hit hers.

There’s a rumor that she fired her manager this week over politics. She’s pro-Palestinian. He’s Jewish. Frankly, he should have fired her.

But here’s some reality. Dua Lipa’s last album, sold only 110,000 physical albums and downloads, according to Luminate.

With streaming, it bulked up to over 700,000.

But her prior album, “Future Nostalgia,” sold over 320,000 downloads and CDs. With streaming the total was a whopping 5 million.

Get the picture? A downward trend has emerged.

Year to date, “Future Nostalgia” has sold 320,000– mostly from streaming. But “Radical Optimism” has sold about that number– mostly from streaming.

If Dua Lipa and her manager, David Levy, have split, my guess it’s more about trying to turn around a rudderless ship — bigger deal than who plays at a charity concert. (Lipa was apparently upset Levy didn’t want the dreadful pro-Hezbollah Kneecap to perform at Glastonbury this year.)

Lipa is already being called antisemitic in the British press.

Updates coming…

