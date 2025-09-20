Saturday, September 20, 2025
Lizzo Moons NY Magazine Readers in New Unnecessary Cover Story That Introduces Really Gross Vulgarity to Clay Felker’s Fabled Creation

By Roger Friedman

Lizzo is trying to make a comeback.

For some reason, the musician is profiled in an overlong piece on the cover of New York magazine.

Lizzo was “canceled” a couple of years ago when her dancers sued her for weight-shaming and treating them badly.

Up til then Lizzo had been having hits, and Grammys, and played the flute. Her calling card was that she was huge and loved it.

After the lawsuit debacle, her record sales plummeted. When she tried to release new songs via Atlantic Records this year, they bombed.

Now we learn through New York that she also released “mixtapes” that no one knew about.

Writer Alison P. Davis says in dense deposition: “She followed it up with a deluxe version of the mixtape My Face Still Hurts From Smiling that dropped suddenly in September and features more house-influenced tracks that reference ChatGPT, Love Island, and eating ass.”

OK, I’m not a prude, but I;m trying to imagine the reaction of the great New York magazine founder Clay Felker, and the editor Ed Kosner, to the expression, “eating ass.” If this doesn’t blow the mind of sensible people, then I realize I’m really old. Village Voice? Sure. Rolling Stone? Why not? But New York magazine.

Yech. Pflooey.

What is the point of the Lizzo cover story? She never made the album she was supposed to, and when the long and winding profile ends, there’s still no record in sight.

I have nothing against Lizzo, and don’t really care about her lawsuits. But obviously her fans did. Her total sales this year have been just 8,045 downloads. If you add in streaming, the number comes to 211,000. Almost all of it is from her old music. The mi tape, “My Face Still Hurts From Smiling,” has sold so little it’s a collectors’ item.

But at least we know she’s obsessed with her own ass cheeks, and is writing songs about eating them.

I obviously don’t believe in the whole “woke” thing, but this seems overly woke. Felker must be spinning in his grave.

I’m not making this up, by the way. A hundred years ago in Paris, at dinner, I wondered what “veal cheeks” were and decided not to order it. Same goes here.

Welcome back, Lizzo!

