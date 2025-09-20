Box Office: Jordan Peele’s “Him” Gets $6.5 Mil Opening Despite Rotten Reviews, Sony’s “Big, Bold, Journey” Studio’s Latest Splat

The Friday box office:

Get out! Jordan Peele’s “Him,” a horror film that seems a lot like his big hit, “Get Out,” finishes first for the weekend.

Thurs-Fri take is $6.5 million, despite terrible reviews and little response from the exiting audience.

The former is 27% and the latter is 57%. Critics didn’t like it, said so, then audience agreed.

“Him” is not going to have a happy ending.

Even worse: Sony has another disaster on its hands with “Big Bold Journey” which turns out to a bad, small trip. It’s DOA with $1.4 million for Thursday and Friday.

So we wait for this coming Thursday when “One Battle After Another” will come rolling out with A plus reviews and a lot of excitement.

Still doing well, by the way: “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” is the movie to see this weekend. Coming up on $30 million, it’s the best of the three “Downton” movies and just lovely. The best way to enjoy the weekend.