Saturday, September 20, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: Jordan Peele’s “Him” Gets $6.5 Mil Opening Despite Rotten Reviews, Sony’s “Big, Bold, Journey” Studio’s Latest Splat

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Friday box office:

Get out! Jordan Peele’s “Him,” a horror film that seems a lot like his big hit, “Get Out,” finishes first for the weekend.

Thurs-Fri take is $6.5 million, despite terrible reviews and little response from the exiting audience.

The former is 27% and the latter is 57%. Critics didn’t like it, said so, then audience agreed.

“Him” is not going to have a happy ending.

Even worse: Sony has another disaster on its hands with “Big Bold Journey” which turns out to a bad, small trip. It’s DOA with $1.4 million for Thursday and Friday.

So we wait for this coming Thursday when “One Battle After Another” will come rolling out with A plus reviews and a lot of excitement.

Still doing well, by the way: “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” is the movie to see this weekend. Coming up on $30 million, it’s the best of the three “Downton” movies and just lovely. The best way to enjoy the weekend.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com