Taylor Swift Marketing Revs Up to 11 With “The Life of a Showgirl” Movie Opening with Release of New Album

By Roger Friedman

No one does marketing like Taylor Swift and her dad, Scott Swift. They should teach a course at Harvard.

On October 3rd they drop Taylor’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Beginning that Friday for the weekend, there will be a “Life of a Showgirl” movie event at AMC Theaters for devoted fans.

Taylor promises the film will include cut by cut explanations of all the tracks, the debut of her new single “The Fate of Ophelia,” and lots of dancing.

Fans — mostly girls — are encouraged to wear brown or orange cardigans. Luckily, Swift sells them on her website.M

The “movie” special has precedent. Swift broke records with her “Eras Tour” concert film at AMC Theaters, raking in millions.

So far, Republic Records has kept advance sales of “The Life of a Showgirl” off of Amazon. It would probably be number 1 right now, but still unavailable. But trust me, it’s coming. They’re looking to turn this into not just the biggest release of 2025, but the most since Swift’s last album.

Every recording act and company should study what’s going on here. Of course, it takes money to pull it off, but they have it.

As Shakespeare and the Band once said, “Get thee to a nunnery, Ophelia.”

