Sony Strikes Out Again with Big, Bad, Bust of a Movie with “Big, Bad Beautiful Journey” $400K Preview Night

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie are award winning actors. Together, any movie they make should be a hit.

But “Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey” is the latest turkey from flailing Sony Pictures.

For Thursday previews, “BBBJ” made just $400,000. It’s DOA.

I have no idea what this movie is about and neither do you. The title tells us nothing. Just saying “it’s a romcom” isn’t enough. There must be a plot, right?

Oh well. Farrell is reaping the rewards of “The Penguin.” Robbie still has the afterglow of “Barbie.”

Sony has had a string of failures through the year. “Caught Stealing,” a total enjoyable romp, has made less than $20 million. Others, like “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” were out and out flops.