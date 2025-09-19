Jimmy Kimmel on Ice for a Long Time? Moving Trucks Seen Purportedly Packing Up His Hollywood Studio In Video

How long will Jimmy Kimmel be off the air?

From the looks of this video, it could be a while. Or more.

Video was grabbed yesterday of moving trucks packing up Kimmel’s studio. It’s the whole shebang, too.

Disney and ABC are off their rockers if they don’t settle this thing and make nice with Kimmel. The bad publicity and overall fallout is disastrous. Creative people, especially in comedy, won’t work with them ever again. I predict there will be a problem with Conan O’Brien hosting the Oscars in March if Kimmel isn’t on the air.

Stay tuned…