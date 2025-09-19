Friday, September 19, 2025
Former Disney Chief Michael Eisner Comes After Disney Over Kimmel Disaster: “Where has all the leadership gone?”

By Roger Friedman

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner has come after the company for the debacle over Jimmy Kimmel.

Eisner posted to Twitter an indirect jab at Bob Iger: “Where has all the leadership gone?”

The former Disney chief — who was with the company for 21 years and was a powerful presence — hasn’t posted for over a year. So he means it.

The repercussions for this Kimmel situation are growing. Subscribers are leaving Disney Plus in droves. Already many creators of content are saying they won’t work with Disney and ABC if Kimmel is gone.

Stay tuned…

