Thursday, September 18, 2025
Donate
Media

Vanity Fair’s New West Coast Editor Comes with Her Own Scandal: Olivia Nuzzi Had Some Kind of Affair with Robert Kennedy Jr.

By Roger Friedman

Share

Vanity Fair announced a bunch of new hires today.

Mostly it’s a lot of young women who will be working on social media.

They did snatch the editor in chief of Mediaite to cover Washington. Also, a big catch sounds like Lindsey Underwood, who escaped the The Washington Post Style Section.

But the main focus is on their new West Coast editor. As foretold by the magazine’s new editor, Olivia Nuzzi has joined Vanity Fair.

Nuzzi comes with her own scandal. At New York Magazine, last year, it was revealed she had some kind of affair with Robert Kennedy Jr., the absolute nut case now Health secretary to Trump.

Nuzzi wrote a big feature about Kennedy and fell for him or whatever, and they conducted some type of relationship that Kennedy described as digital or viral or online.

Whatever it was it broke up Nuzzi’s engagement to another journalist. It also violated just about every code of journalism that should exist. She didn’t tell New York magazine what was going on. When they found out, they fired her.

Vanity Fair global editorial director Mark Guiducci, 36, who got his job because he was a friend of Anna Wintour’s daughter, is working hard to establish himself. He’s doing a great job so far. Nuzzi, he says, will be editing stories across platforms and topic areas, with a focus on events, industries, and culture of the Pacific region, as well as writing for the magazine.

I do like her Anna Wintour-like sunglasses author’s photo. She’s workin’ it, that’s for sure.

Under Graydon Carter, we cared so much about Vanity Fair. That ship has sailed and been blown up by the Houthi’s. Guiducci doesn’t have much power– Wintour has to approve everything. His Oscar party will be held not in several massive tents on Santa Monica Blvd but in a powder room at the Four Seasons. His profiles and news will be safe Valentine’s. And Nuzzi’s role in all this will be heavily scrutinized by people much more curious than myself.

Meantime, semrush.com says VanityFair.com has dropped 14% in traffic. Newsstand sales? Forget it.

Guiducci is like Trump when he says everything wrong is due to Biden. Guiducci blames it all on past editors. He fired movie reviewer Richard Lawson, who joined The Hollywood Reporter. Also fired two more movie writers who are thriving outside of Conde Nast.

Let’s put our own sunglasses on and get back to work!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com