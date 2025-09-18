Thursday, September 18, 2025
Nepo Shmeppo: NexStar CEO's Son is Sportscaster on New York's Still-on-the-Air WPIX Channel 11, Which Dad Owns

By Roger Friedman

In New York, we used to watch WPIX Channel 11.

The station featured the Yankees every day. They also had the best 11pm reruns with “The Honeymooners,” “The Odd Couple,” and “Seinfeld.”

Well, that was a long time ago, in a far away galaxy.

No one ever took Channel 11’s news shows seriously, and their ratings have always been way behind the main channels 2, 4. 4. and 7. A lot of people probably don’t realize they still have news, although I’m always pleasantly surprised to see Magee Hickey and Kaity Tong.

These days, Channel 11 is owned by guess who? Nexstar, the conservative network that just forced ABC to oust Jimmy Kimmel.

The owner of Nexstar is Perry Sook, and that name will sound familiar to WPIX viewers. Perry Sook, Jr. is a sportscaster on the station.

He’s not the lead. That’s Mark Malusis, Joe Mauceri, Nelson Figueroa. But Sook Jr. is there, and we can surmise he had at least some inside pull. I’m sure he loves sports, like all of us, but his background according to his website, is musical theater. He played Shrek in a national tour.

Singing or dancing, don’t downplay this: the Sooks are on the rise. Senior Sook controls 200 TV stations and not just at ABC but at all the networks. He is deeply conservative. In addition to Nexstar, Sook also owns News Nation, which — despite some familiar faces — a right leaning news network that would love to take on Fox News.

Play ball!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

