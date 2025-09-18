Must See TV: Jon Stewart Specially Hosting “The Daily Show” Tonight in Response to Kimmel Suspension: Expect Fireworks

Jon Stewart usually hosts “The Daily Show” on Monday nights.

But given last night’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel by ABC, Stewart will host the show tonight.

It airs at 11pm on Comedy Central, owned by CBS, which canceled Stephen Colbert.

There will be fireworks, no doubt.

I expected Stewart to be seething and spot on in regard to ABC’s censoring of Kimmel. It should be brutal.

Kimmel is staying silent for now, although he has every right to be angry and feel betrayed by the Disney higher-ups for not protecting him from the Luddites and cowards at ABC, Nexstar, and Sinclair media.

Remember, Kimmel started his career hosting The Man Show on Comedy Central for five years back in 1999. Despite various items about Kimmel’s ratings being low — all planted today by ABC and Disney — don’t forget, he was gone for the summer and only returned to his desk two weeks ago.