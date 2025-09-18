“LOST” Producer Damon Lindelof Says He Won’t Work with Disney ABC While the Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Continues

Damon Lindelof, writer and executive producer of “LOST” and other hit TV shows, says he won’t work with Disney-ABC while Jimmy Kimmel is out.

Don’t forget, “LOST” was a huge hit for ABC.

He says, “I was shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon. If it isn’t, I can’t in good conscience work for the company that imposed it.”

This is just the beginning of ripple waves from Bob Iger and Dana Walden’s decision to suspend Kimmel. If this goes on into next week, we’re going to see a lot more posts like this one.