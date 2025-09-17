Thursday, September 18, 2025
Donate
MediaTelevision

With Kimmel Suspension, ABC Gambles On Anyone Appearing on Their Network Again: All Eyes on “The View” Thursday Morning

By Roger Friedman

Share

All eyes will be on “The View” Thursday morning.

The Hot Topic should be Jimmy Kimmel getting suspended by their own network.

You can guess where Joy Behar stands on this issue. Whoopi Goldberg? I can’t imagine her not taking Kimmel’s side.

And then what? Will Disney fire all of them, too?

With the Kimmel suspension, Disney now gambles on whether anyone will do business with them again.

This could certainly affect this year’s Oscars, which are set to be hosted again by another comic, Conan O’Brien. Will Conan do the job if Kimmel isn’t back on the air?

How will ABC deal will all these comedians who go live on their air?

What’s happened tonight with Kimmel raises a lot of questions about how broadcast television is going to operate under Trump’s authoritarian regime. We might see a great migration to streaming by anyone with an opinion counter to Trump.

Meantime, Colbert and Kimmel have been leveled by Trump in a few short months. Who’s next? David Ellison wants to buy Warner Bros to get his hands on CNN. Ellison is a Trump supporter whose father, Larry, head of Oracle, has just been handed TikTok. If you extrapolate, you won’t be able to sleep…

Look for the rise of Beehiv, Substack, and even YouTube to the extent that they won’t censor content suppliers.

Meantime, Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade declared that homeless people should be euthanized. He still has his job.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com