With Kimmel Suspension, ABC Gambles On Anyone Appearing on Their Network Again: All Eyes on “The View” Thursday Morning

All eyes will be on “The View” Thursday morning.

The Hot Topic should be Jimmy Kimmel getting suspended by their own network.

You can guess where Joy Behar stands on this issue. Whoopi Goldberg? I can’t imagine her not taking Kimmel’s side.

And then what? Will Disney fire all of them, too?

With the Kimmel suspension, Disney now gambles on whether anyone will do business with them again.

This could certainly affect this year’s Oscars, which are set to be hosted again by another comic, Conan O’Brien. Will Conan do the job if Kimmel isn’t back on the air?

How will ABC deal will all these comedians who go live on their air?

What’s happened tonight with Kimmel raises a lot of questions about how broadcast television is going to operate under Trump’s authoritarian regime. We might see a great migration to streaming by anyone with an opinion counter to Trump.

Meantime, Colbert and Kimmel have been leveled by Trump in a few short months. Who’s next? David Ellison wants to buy Warner Bros to get his hands on CNN. Ellison is a Trump supporter whose father, Larry, head of Oracle, has just been handed TikTok. If you extrapolate, you won’t be able to sleep…

Look for the rise of Beehiv, Substack, and even YouTube to the extent that they won’t censor content suppliers.

Meantime, Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade declared that homeless people should be euthanized. He still has his job.