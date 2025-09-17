Trump Official Royal Photo: His Left Hand Black and Blue, Right Hand Covered in Make Up: Anyone Ask Why?

An official photo of Donald Trump and someone who might be Melania has been issued.

Melania is either a body double or an alien wearing a spaceship on her head. It could also be a hat umbrella. Or a lampshade.

More seriously, Trump’s left hand is black and blue and swollen. His right hand is covered in some kind of make up.

I know King Charles isn’t the brightest bulb, but he or Camila must certainly notice something is going on. Melania certainly doesn’t care. The Daily Mail is reporting they’re staying in separate rooms at Windsor Castle.

But no reporter is brave enough to ask Trump why his hands are in this condition. It’s become absurd to keep ignoring his health status, especially since he’s burning everything to the ground.