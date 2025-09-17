Thursday, September 18, 2025
Trump Gloats About Kimmel Suspension After Getting Colbert Cancelled, Urges NBC to End Jimmy Fallon Show

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump is so thrilled that ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel.

He writes on social media: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJTC

When Stephen Colbert was cancelled — at Trump’s urging through new Paramount CBS owner David Ellison — Trump predicted that Kimmel would be next. He knew in July this was going to happen.

This is the same Trump who shook down CBS and ABC in lawsuits for millions of dollars. They caved to him and once that blackmail worked Trump was in charge.

Meantime, when CNN’s Brian Stelter emailed FCC chairman and Trump lackey Brendan Carr about Carr instigating the Kimmel suspension, Carr responded with a GIF from “The Office” of characters celebrating.

This is the world we live in now thanks not just to MAGA but to Democrats and Independents who voted for Trump. This means you, Brian Grazer.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

