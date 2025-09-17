Trump Gloats About Kimmel Suspension After Getting Colbert Cancelled, Urges NBC to End Jimmy Fallon Show

Donald Trump is so thrilled that ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel.

He writes on social media: “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJTC

When Stephen Colbert was cancelled — at Trump’s urging through new Paramount CBS owner David Ellison — Trump predicted that Kimmel would be next. He knew in July this was going to happen.

This is the same Trump who shook down CBS and ABC in lawsuits for millions of dollars. They caved to him and once that blackmail worked Trump was in charge.

Meantime, when CNN’s Brian Stelter emailed FCC chairman and Trump lackey Brendan Carr about Carr instigating the Kimmel suspension, Carr responded with a GIF from “The Office” of characters celebrating.

This is the world we live in now thanks not just to MAGA but to Democrats and Independents who voted for Trump. This means you, Brian Grazer.