Thursday, September 18, 2025
Donate
Foreign AffairPolitics

Highlights from Trump UK Dinner Show His Casual Racism, Illiteracy as He Claims to Be First US President at UK State Dinner (Video)

By Roger Friedman
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social media platform X, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 12, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media. Margo Martin via X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Share

Donald Trump is making a fool of himself at Windsor Castle.

At a state dinner with King Charles and Camilla, Consort Queen, Trump has read remarks that are suitable only for “Saturday Night Live.”

The look on Camilla’s face is utterly priceless.

Trump thinks he’s the first US President at such a dinner. I guess his staff failed to tell him about the Kennedys, George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama.

But it’s Trump’s blathering about famous British writers that is most hilarious. He reads their names — Shakespeare, Orwell, Lewis — as if it’s the first time he’s ever heard of them. Then he says we’ll “probably never see them again.”

Actually, we won’t. Camilla looks like she’s in a Monty Python sketch.

Here are some highlights from this utter disaster. Watch his casual racism in the first clip, supporting the “English speaking world”:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com