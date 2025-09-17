Highlights from Trump UK Dinner Show His Casual Racism, Illiteracy as He Claims to Be First US President at UK State Dinner (Video)

Donald Trump is making a fool of himself at Windsor Castle.

At a state dinner with King Charles and Camilla, Consort Queen, Trump has read remarks that are suitable only for “Saturday Night Live.”

The look on Camilla’s face is utterly priceless.

Trump thinks he’s the first US President at such a dinner. I guess his staff failed to tell him about the Kennedys, George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama.

But it’s Trump’s blathering about famous British writers that is most hilarious. He reads their names — Shakespeare, Orwell, Lewis — as if it’s the first time he’s ever heard of them. Then he says we’ll “probably never see them again.”

Actually, we won’t. Camilla looks like she’s in a Monty Python sketch.

Here are some highlights from this utter disaster. Watch his casual racism in the first clip, supporting the “English speaking world”: