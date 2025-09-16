RIP Robert Redford, Oscar Winner, Actor, Director, Philanthropist, Dedicated Environmentalist, Creator of Sundance Film Festival

It’s going to be an outpouring love and tributes for Robert Redford today.

The 89 year old star was a legend, and one of the best people ever to come from Hollywood.

He was a philanthropist and activist beyond compare.

But when anyone mentions a handsome man, you hear them say, “He’s no Robert Redford.”

Redford won an Oscar for directing “Ordinary People,” in 1980. He was nominated for just 1 acting Oscar, for “The Sting,” but was nominated again for directing “Quiz Show.” Both “Ordinary People” and “Quiz Show” were also nominated for Best Picture. Redford received an Honorary Oscar in 2002 for his enormous philanthropic word.

Redford’s lack of more nominations because he made everything seem easy. But he was a passionate filmmaker and no one worked harder. His memorable movies include “All the President’s Men,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Way We Were,” “The Sting,” “The Candidate,” “The Great Gatsby,” and many, many more.

What Redford is really remembered for is starting the Sundance Film Festival in Provo, Utah, in 1980. Sundance went on to become one of the world class film festivals, especially for independent films. There’s an irony that his death comes as Sundance is getting ready to leave Park City, Utah for Boulder, Colorado. An era has ended that will never be duplicated.

Redford was already a little frail in the last few years, but the death of his son, Jamie, in October 2020 really sent him into semi-retirement.

My memories of Robert Redford go back a long way. He was the most approachable star, represented for most of his career by the great Lois Smith and then Cindi Berger. Lois was like a “Redford whisperer.” She could get the reluctant star to do promotional activities when no one else could.

I got to know Redford through Sundance, and there will be hundreds — maybe thousands — of people with stories about talking with him in Park City, seeing him pop at screenings and premieres and offering his thoughts on the film business. About 20 years ago, he and were I each maligned in a book about indie films that very people read. Still, when we talked about it, he said, “At least you’re in good company!”

Redford — who everyone called “Bob” — is a symbol for baby boomers and generations who regarded him as the epitome of a Hollywood star. His death is a blow, but what a life he lived. God bless.



