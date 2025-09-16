Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Justin Bieber Out of Retirement, Headlining Coachella in April After 4 Years of No Touring, Could Help Sell Flop “Swag” Album

By Roger Friedman

Justin Bieber is ready to return to music.

Bieber will headline the Coachella Festival on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. This would be his first concert since canceling his tour after playing in Brazil in September 2022.

This might mean that Bieber will be announcing other dates before or after Coachella. Certainly, Coachella isn’t a place you arrive at cold after almost four years’ absence.

Motivation for touring would be money. Even though Bieber’s wife, Hailey, has made a fortune from her cosmetics company, the semi retired pop star has been drained of funds in the last couple of years.

Bieber sold his song catalog for $200 million last year. But he wound up in a legal dispute with former manager Scooter Braun that cost him around $25 million. On top of that, his latest record, “Swag,” has sold a very measly 535,000 copies — or just under — with only 14,000 in paid downloads. The rest is all from streaming. Bieber at this point is running in the red. After “Swag” didn’t really hit, he waited three months and released “Swag II”– new songs plus the original album. So far no single has taken off from the second album.

What a crazy night at Coachella Bieber is topping. It includes David Byrne, The Strokes, and new kid on the block, Sombr.

Would Justin Bieber be a concert draw if a real tour materializes? Yes, definitely, although he would benefit from having an opening act or two. His past mental health issues could be assuaged if the whole night isn’t on his shoulders.

Stay tuned…

