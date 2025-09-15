Jeremy Allen White Preps Kitchen for Leaving “The Bear,” Skips Emmys, New “Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere” Trailer Drops

The Bear has been chased out of the kitchen, onto the porch, and off into the woods.

Last night’s Emmy Awards proved that the very popular watercooler show, “The Bear,” is ready to go out paws up.

Last year, “The Bear” won more Emmy Awards than any other show. But that was in September. As the year went along, to the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, “The Bear” showed signs of wear and tear.

At last night’s Emmy Awards, “The Bear” won zip. Nothing. Season four was considered not very good, and ended with the main character, Carmie, leaving his restaurant and town for no real reason.

Star Jeremy Allen White actually skipped the Emmys, they say, to go to a friend’s wedding. That was a big “FU” to TV and the Emmys, and a sign that he’s done preparing small bits of food for great amounts of money.

He couldn’t just send a gift?

At the same time, White’s new movie, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” dropped a new trailer. If White is reliably good as the Boss, and the movie is a hit, White will be gone from TV faster than a restaurant inspector on the take.

White, you see, is born to run from the genre that made him an overnight sensation. He’s seeking glory days on a bigger screen. Is that so reasonable? It’s hard to be a saint in the city.

After “Deliver Me,” White puts the spatula down to make “The Social Network 2,” in which he plays a reporter investigating Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Really.

Something tells me Season 5 will be final, The Bear will get padlocked for not paying taxes, and the staff will wind up at Chipotle.

Here’s the new “Deliver Me” trailer.