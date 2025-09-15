Hugh Jackman’s Radio City Shows This Weekend Lacking Customers at Night, Afternoon Show OK: Result of Tourism Boycott

Wolverine is having a lot of trouble selling tickets.

Hugh Jackman’s shows this weekend coming up at Radio City Music Hall are a mixed bag.

The evening shows on Friday and Saturday are mostly open, with hundreds of seats available.

The only show that’s sold well is the Saturday matinee at 2pm.

This suggests an older audience will pony up for Hugh, whose tickets are about the same or lower than a Broadway musical.

Either that, or the older people are scared of going to Rockefeller Center — the safest place in the world — when it’s dark outside.

Hugh has done a lot to have value added including appearance by America’s favorite couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Maybe he’ll have some new surprises this weekend.

What’s going on here? Lack of tourists. Just as with Broadway shows, attendance is way off because Canadians won’t come here and foreigners who might be not white are afraid of being hassled, arrested, or deported.

All thanks to Donald Trump.